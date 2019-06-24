Brazilian soccer legend Marta gives impassioned speech to young players

Brazilian soccer legend Marta gave an impassioned speech to the younger generation after she and her squad lost to France in the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Marta, who has scored the most World Cup goals in either the men’s or the women’s side, is one of the most famous players in the game. She helped Brazil to a runner-up finish in 2007 and helped the team win silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

FRANCE BEATS BRAZIL 2-1 IN EXTRA TIME, REACHES WCUP QUARTERS

After her match against France, she made a plea to the youngsters who are coming up in the game, according to Yahoo Sports.

“Women's football depends on you to survive. Think about it, value it more. We're asking for support, you have to cry at the beginning and smile at the end,” she said.

Marta added: “It's about wanting more, it's about training more, it's about looking after yourself more, it's about being ready to play 90 minutes and then 30 minutes more. So that's why I am asking the girls. There's not going to be a Formiga forever, there's not going to be a Marta forever, there's not going to be a Cristiane.”

France will play in the quarterfinals against the winner of the U.S. vs Spain game.