Marlins rookie Ronny Simon leaves in tears after being pulled following 3-error performance: 'It happens'

Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon left the field in tears on Tuesday night after committing three errors in just three innings, leading the way for the San Diego Padres to rally from a six-run deficit and win the game 8-6.

The second baseman was replaced in the bottom of the fifth after the Padres managed to tie the game 6-6 off of Simon’s mounting mistakes. He made his way to the dugout, tears filling his eyes, before eventually making his way to the clubhouse.

He did not return for the remainder of the game.

"Things just started to snowball a little bit and, you know, compound effect," ​​Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said after the game, via Yahoo Sports. "It was tough. And just thought, for us and him, just in that moment, that making the change there was prudent just with how things had transpired."

The errors began to pile up in the second inning when he dove for Tyler Wade’s grounder. The ball deflected off his glove for an RBI single. When he chased down the ball, which had rolled into foul territory, he put catcher Agustin Ramirez off home plate, allowing another runner to score.

Simon followed that with a fielding error and then a throwing error on back-to-back plays in the fourth inning. He had another hiccup in the third when he missed a ground ball, but the official scorer changed that call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

"It happens, it’s baseball," an empathetic Fernando Tatis Jr. said after the game. "Everybody that has won a Gold Glove or a Platinum Glove has had one of those nights. I definitely know he’s a great player – he’s won MVP from the Winter League over there in the Dominican, and I've seen him play really good baseball and I have no doubt that he’s going to be a great baseball player."

Tuesday’s comeback victory marked just the second time the Padres ever rallied to win after trailing 6-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.