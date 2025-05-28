Expand / Collapse search
Miami Marlins

Marlins rookie Ronny Simon leaves in tears after being pulled following 3-error performance: 'It happens'

Simon committed errors in 3 innings before getting replaced in the 5th

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon left the field in tears on Tuesday night after committing three errors in just three innings, leading the way for the San Diego Padres to rally from a six-run deficit and win the game 8-6. 

The second baseman was replaced in the bottom of the fifth after the Padres managed to tie the game 6-6 off of Simon’s mounting mistakes. He made his way to the dugout, tears filling his eyes, before eventually making his way to the clubhouse. 

Ronny Simon attempts to make a catch

Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon, #41, cannot make the stop on a ball hit by San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, #2, during the third inning at Petco Park. Simon was charged with an error on the play on May 27, 2025. (Denis Poroy-Imagn Images)

He did not return for the remainder of the game. 

"Things just started to snowball a little bit and, you know, compound effect," ​​Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said after the game, via Yahoo Sports. "It was tough. And just thought, for us and him, just in that moment, that making the change there was prudent just with how things had transpired."

The errors began to pile up in the second inning when he dove for Tyler Wade’s grounder. The ball deflected off his glove for an RBI single. When he chased down the ball, which had rolled into foul territory, he put catcher Agustin Ramirez off home plate, allowing another runner to score. 

Tyler Wade slides in safely

San Diego Padres' Tyler Wade, #14, slides in safely to second, advancing off a fielder's choice by Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, before advancing to third off a throwing error by Miami Marlins second baseman Ronny Simon, #41, as Miami Marlins shortstop Javier Sanoja, #46, cannot make the catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Simon followed that with a fielding error and then a throwing error on back-to-back plays in the fourth inning. He had another hiccup in the third when he missed a ground ball, but the official scorer changed that call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

"It happens, it’s baseball," an empathetic Fernando Tatis Jr. said after the game. "Everybody that has won a Gold Glove or a Platinum Glove has had one of those nights. I definitely know he’s a great player – he’s won MVP from the Winter League over there in the Dominican, and I've seen him play really good baseball and I have no doubt that he’s going to be a great baseball player." 

Ronny Simon slides

Miami Marlins' Ronny Simon, #41, slides in safely to score from third base off a sacrifice fly by Javier Sanoja, #46, as San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz, #17, is late with the tag during the first inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tuesday’s comeback victory marked just the second time the Padres ever rallied to win after trailing 6-0. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.