Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars star quarterback, thanks fans for support after player takes brutal hit

Trevor Lawrence left Sunday's game with a concussion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a concussion he suffered on a brutal hit from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Lawrence was down for a few moments before he was able to walk to a cart and get taken off the field. Mac Jones played the rest of the game, and Jacksonville fell to Houston, 23-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marissa Lawrence and Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, kisses his wife Marissa Lawrence after a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Florida. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Marissa Lawrence, Trevor’s wife, thanked those who reached out to her.

"Thank you for all of the texts and prayers," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "Just taking time to make sure he’s okay and get healthy but we appreciate all of the love and support."

The Jaguars quarterback also had a health update in a post on X.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all," he wrote on X.

The hit on Lawrence sparked a big brawl between players from both teams. Al-Shaair was ejected for the contact, while Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was ejected for his role in the fight.

Trevor talks to Marissa

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa sit on the field after training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 27, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

JOSH ALLEN MAKES NFL HISTORY AS BILLS CLINCH AFC EAST WITH WIN OVER 49ERS IN DRIVING SNOW

Jaguars players ripped Al-Shaair for the hit.

"That was a dumb hit on his part," Josh Allen-Hines said, via ESPN. "At the end of the day he’s just playing football, but again, the way we’ve changed the rules of how we play, we go over these things.

"We talk about these things. We know how to play football. A couple of years ago, that would’ve been a great hit, but now that wasn’t a good play on him. I am not going to sit up there and say, does he deserve to get suspended or not? That’s not my call at that moment. It wasn’t smart."

Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram called Al-Shaair’s hit "dirty," and he felt he had to defend Lawrence at that moment.

Trevor Lawrence leaving the game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, leaves the field on a cart after getting injured on a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was just instinct," he said, via the Jaguars’ site. "It didn't feel like a clean hit, so just go stick up for him. I saw him sliding, and then I saw the hit. I just knew it was wrong. I knew it was a dirty play."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.