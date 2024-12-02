Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars star quarterback, thanks fans for support after player takes brutal hit

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a concussion he suffered on a brutal hit from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Lawrence was down for a few moments before he was able to walk to a cart and get taken off the field. Mac Jones played the rest of the game, and Jacksonville fell to Houston, 23-20.

Marissa Lawrence, Trevor’s wife, thanked those who reached out to her.

"Thank you for all of the texts and prayers," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "Just taking time to make sure he’s okay and get healthy but we appreciate all of the love and support."

The Jaguars quarterback also had a health update in a post on X.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all," he wrote on X.

The hit on Lawrence sparked a big brawl between players from both teams. Al-Shaair was ejected for the contact, while Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was ejected for his role in the fight.

Jaguars players ripped Al-Shaair for the hit.

"That was a dumb hit on his part," Josh Allen-Hines said, via ESPN. "At the end of the day he’s just playing football, but again, the way we’ve changed the rules of how we play, we go over these things.

"We talk about these things. We know how to play football. A couple of years ago, that would’ve been a great hit, but now that wasn’t a good play on him. I am not going to sit up there and say, does he deserve to get suspended or not? That’s not my call at that moment. It wasn’t smart."

Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram called Al-Shaair’s hit "dirty," and he felt he had to defend Lawrence at that moment.

"It was just instinct," he said, via the Jaguars’ site. "It didn't feel like a clean hit, so just go stick up for him. I saw him sliding, and then I saw the hit. I just knew it was wrong. I knew it was a dirty play."