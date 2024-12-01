Josh Allen makes NFL history as Bills clinch AFC East with win over 49ers in driving snow

Josh Allen made every play a quarterback could make and more.

Fresh off his engagement to pop star Hailee Steinfeld, Allen had to deal with the driving lake-effect snow that plagued the Buffalo area over the holiday weekend and into Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen definitely had more pep in his step as the Bills took down the 49ers, 35-10. Buffalo also clinched the AFC East division for the fifth straight season.

The superstar quarterback got into the scoring column with a 7-yard pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins before halftime. Buffalo had a 21-3 lead going into the locker room but were far from finished.

Allen was credited for a receiving touchdown in the third quarter after Amari Cooper lateralled the pass from Allen back to the quarter, who then ran in for a score. Allen officially had zero catches but seven receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

To cap off the night, Allen ran for an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the game completely out of reach. Mitchell Trubisky took over from there.

STEELERS TIE NFL RECORD WITH 21 CONSECUTIVE NON-LOSING SEASONS AFTER WIN OVER BENGALS

Allen became the NFL quarterback to throw for a touchdown, run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in a single game since the merger, the team said.

He had 148 passing yards on 13 completions as well has 18 rushing yards.

Bills running backs James Cook and Ray Davis also were able to get on the board. Cook had a 65-yard touchdown run while Davis had a 5-yard touchdown scamper. Cook had 107 rushing yards on the night and Davis had 59.

The 49ers had no answer to the Bills’ offense the entire night. Players didn’t appear to get any type of feel for the snowy conditions as they were slipping and sliding across the surface.

San Francisco’s best hope was to get Christian McCaffrey every possible opportunity. But the running back suffered a knee injury in the first half and never returned.

Brock Purdy was under 100 yards passing. He was 11-of-18 with 94 passing yards. He was sacked twice. Isaac Guerendo scored San Francisco’s lone touchdown.

Buffalo is now on a seven-game winning streak and have 10 wins on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco fell to 5-7 and it looked like their season was about to slip away.