What is Manny Pacquiao's boxing record? Here's how much was he paid to fight Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao, fighting under the name "PacMan," is a former Filipino boxer. His legendary 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather sealed his image as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. After leaving the boxing world, Pacquiao served as Senator for his home country in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

He is the only boxer in the history of the sport to win 12 major world titles across eight different weight divisions. Moreover, Pacquiao is a four-time welterweight champion. He holds world titles in the flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions in a career spanning almost four decades.

In May 2015, he faced off against the undefeated "Money" Mayweather, going the distance in a 12-round match. Mayweather ended keeping his winning streak, beating Pacquiao by unanimous decision. During the highly anticipated match, Mayweather landed 67 more punches than his opponent, connecting his hits 34% of the time. Meanwhile, Pacquiao landed on 19% of his shot and made three double punches in one round. Days after announcing his plans to run for the president of the Philippines in September 2021, Pacquiao resigned from boxing at the age of 42.

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens," Pacquiao said on Twitter. "Good bye boxing."

What is his boxing record?

At the time of his retirement, Pacquiao had fought a total of 72 professional boxing matches. He won 62 fights, 39 of them by knockout, and lost only eight with two draws. Over the course of his career, the "PacMan" has had dozens of highly regarded fights against some of the most legendary boxers, including 22 world champions.

Pacquiao ended his boxing career in a bout with fighter Yordenis Ugas.

How much was he paid to fight Floyd Mayweather?

Pacquiao, despite losing unanimously to Mayweather in their 2015 fight, collected the biggest paycheck of his professional boxing career. He reportedly made $120 million for a match that lasted just over 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Mayweather made over $170 million. The fight was the biggest revenue generator in the history of televised pay-per-view boxing, raking in over $400 million.

He has competed in 24 pay-per-fights that have brought in approximately 20 million buys and a career revenue of $1.25 billion, according to Forbes.

How tall is he?

Pacquiao has had an acclaimed career in boxing despite qualifying in most matches at the height of 5'5. However, when the champion first started fighting, he was even shorter. At the age of 16, Pacquiao stood at 4'11 and weight 98 pounds, just barely qualifying for the mini-flyweight division.