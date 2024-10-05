Expand / Collapse search
Magic Johnson: Black men should vote for Harris because Trump 'did not deliver on' promises to Black community

Johnson spoke at Kamala Harris' rally in Flint, Michigan

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Kamala Harris rallied in Flint, Michigan, Friday and brought along one of the state's most legendary figures to support her.

During the rally, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a speech.

Johnson was born and grew up in Lansing and attended Michigan State University, located in the state's capital.

Magic Johnson

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former NBA star, during a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in Flint, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.  (Sarah Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Johnson has long been a supporter of the Democratic Party, previously endorsing Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

When he appeared in Flint, Johnson said Black men need to vote, but with a conscience.

Johnnson added that Black men need to "understand" that Donald Trump "did not deliver on" promises he made "to the Black community." 

So, they should vote for Harris, Johnson said.

Magic Johnson at Harris rally

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former NBA star, speaks during a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in Flint, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Sarah Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Now, there's a lot of Black men in here … our Black men. We gotta get them out to vote, that's No. 1," Johnson said Saturday. "Kamala's opponent promised a lot of things last time to the Black community that he did not deliver on. 

"We gotta make sure we help Black men understand that. So, that's why I'm here — to make sure I help Black men understand first, get out and vote, and then vote for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

Magic Johnson speaking at rally

U.S. businessman and former basketball player Magic Johnson speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

While Harris is campaigning Saturday in North Carolina, Trump is making his return to Butler, Pennsylvania,, site of a July 13 assassination attempt on his life.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.