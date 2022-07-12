Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Published

Machester City signs Rodri to three-year contract extension

The contract extensions keeps Rodri through the 2026-2027 season

Associated Press
Manchester City midfielder Rodri signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champion through the 2026-27 season, the club said Tuesday.

Manchester City's Rodrigo signs a contract extension at Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. 

Manchester City's Rodrigo signs a contract extension at Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Manchester, England.  (Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

The Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atlético Madrid three years ago.

"Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career," the 26-year-old Rodri said.

The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at Etihad Stadium.

"Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop," said Rodri, who scored a career-high seven goals last season. "City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that's why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer."

City has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola's squad this summer.

The team's title defense begins Aug. 7 at West Ham.