New England Patriots
Published

Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Bengals defensive back may result in discipline: report

The Patriots fell to 7-8 on the year with the loss

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones faced criticism for the low block he put on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered a fumble and attempted to run it back for a touchdown in Saturday’s game.

Jones was running down to try to catch Pratt, who was well on his way to the end zone, and saw Apple coming up and decided to go low on the defensive back’s legs. The play was eventually blown dead but Apple didn’t forget about it. He called it a "dirty play" after the game.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

The second-year quarterback didn’t receive a flag on the play but it reportedly caught the eye of the NFL.

The NFL is set to review the play to see whether Jones violated the rule that bars low blocks after a change of possession, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday. A suspension is considered to be one of the outcomes of the review but is reportedly believed to be unlikely.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Jones isn’t a repeat offender of the rule but Pro Football Talk noted that the former Alabama standout has faced backlash for allegedly rolling up Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns and kicking Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker at the end of a slide in the past.

The Bengals won the game 22-18 to move to 11-4 on the season.

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. 

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.  (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

New England has now lost two straight games, moving them to 7-8 on the season, though they remain in the playoff hunt. The Buffalo Bills already clinched the AFC East title, so the wild card is all the Patriots can hope for now. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.