LSU Tigers

LSU running back avoids attempted murder charge in February shooting: report

Trey Holly faced the allegation earlier this year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
LSU running back Trey Holly will not face an attempted murder charge in a February shooting that left two people injured, according to reports. 

A grand jury rejected the charge Friday and instead charged Holly with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, ESPN reported. 

Trey Holly runs

Trey Holly (25) runs the ball against the the Army Black Knights at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Oct.. 21, 2023. (Scott Clause/USA Today Network Network)

Holly turned himself in to police days after a shooting at his apartment Feb. 9 in Union Parish, Louisiana. He later took to social media to state his innocence. 

"I have been falsely identified, accused and arrested. I am 100% innocent, and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all.

"I was at home, which is where the incident took place. I turned myself in because I was notified of an arrest warrant and I wanted to fully cooperate. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, I cannot give many details."

Trey Holly runs

Trey Holly (25) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Oct.. 21, 2023. (Scott Clause/USA Today Network)

LSU RUNNING BACK TREY HOLLY BREAKS SILENCE SINCE ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE: ‘I AM 100% INNOCENT’

Holly’s attorney told ESPN he plans to enter a not guilty plea to the new charge. 

Holly played just three games in his freshman season in 2023, picking up 110 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown Oct. 21 against Army. He had 91 yards in that game, leading to an SEC Freshman of the Week nod.

General view of LSU Tigers eye in logo

The midfield logo at Tiger Stadium during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators Oct. 12, 2013, in Baton Rouge. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A Louisiana native, Holly was the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation after breaking the state’s rushing record. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.