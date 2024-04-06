LSU running back avoids attempted murder charge in February shooting: report

LSU running back Trey Holly will not face an attempted murder charge in a February shooting that left two people injured, according to reports.

A grand jury rejected the charge Friday and instead charged Holly with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, ESPN reported.

Holly turned himself in to police days after a shooting at his apartment Feb. 9 in Union Parish, Louisiana. He later took to social media to state his innocence.

"I have been falsely identified, accused and arrested. I am 100% innocent, and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all.

"I was at home, which is where the incident took place. I turned myself in because I was notified of an arrest warrant and I wanted to fully cooperate. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, I cannot give many details."

Holly’s attorney told ESPN he plans to enter a not guilty plea to the new charge.

Holly played just three games in his freshman season in 2023 , picking up 110 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown Oct. 21 against Army. He had 91 yards in that game, leading to an SEC Freshman of the Week nod.

A Louisiana native, Holly was the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation after breaking the state’s rushing record.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.