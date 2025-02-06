LSU alum Jayden Daniels reflects on 'full-circle moment' of returning to Louisiana after stellar rookie year

Jayden Daniels wishes he was in New Orleans to gear up for the Super Bowl, not a press tour.

However, the state of Louisiana is where he called home for two years and became a star at LSU, so he is taking it all in. The Baton Rogue campus is just 80 miles away from Bourbon Street, and it is a "full-circle moment" for Daniels.

"Being here for two years, now we’re back here, I wanted to be back here playing in the Super Bowl, but it’s awesome man. Just being here, it’s a full-circle for us, for sure," Daniels said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

It is also much more special for Daniels that the city is hosting the big game less than six weeks after the New Year's terror attack.

"Obviously, it was a tragedy. You never want to see that happen," Daniels added. "But it’s been awesome man, a great city to host an event like this. I love it out here. I’m happy they were able to do this."

Daniels is in the Big Easy with his mother, which makes the full-circle moment even that much more complete. The two have teamed up with Invisalign to help fans build confidence with their smiles.

With Daniels being back home after his rookie season, it is hard not to feel confident.

"It’s been awesome. I pride myself on my smile. I had braces growing up, so just being able to enhance your smile even more, you always gotta keep a good set of teeth on you," Daniels said.

Daniels is making the trip to the NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans, where he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He came up short in the NFC Championship, but with a bright future ahead of him, it is easy to realize that the Washington Commanders have big goals in mind.

So, how can they do it?

"We gotta take it one day at a time. Can’t really think about getting back, because you get caught up in different stuff," Daniels said. "For us, just go out there, whoever we have, we have the standard set that this is who we want to be, this is the Commander team, we are the brand. Whoever comes in, we gotta hold them to that standard."

