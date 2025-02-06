Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Washington Commanders

LSU alum Jayden Daniels reflects on 'full-circle moment' of returning to Louisiana after stellar rookie year

Daniels is exuding confidence in Baton Rogue with the help of a new brand partnership

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik , Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Why Jayden Daniels is the 'best rookie quarterback in the history of the game!' Video

Why Jayden Daniels is the 'best rookie quarterback in the history of the game!'

Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin break down Jayden Daniels’ standout rookie season. The duo discusses how Daniels has quickly become a game-changer, exceeding expectations and surprising everyone with his impact in year one. They also revisit an...

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

NEW ORLEANS – Jayden Daniels wishes he was in New Orleans to gear up for the Super Bowl, not a press tour.

However, the state of Louisiana is where he called home for two years and became a star at LSU, so he is taking it all in. The Baton Rogue campus is just 80 miles away from Bourbon Street, and it is a "full-circle moment" for Daniels.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Jayden Daniels touchdown symbol

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, #5, celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"Being here for two years, now we’re back here, I wanted to be back here playing in the Super Bowl, but it’s awesome man. Just being here, it’s a full-circle for us, for sure," Daniels said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

It is also much more special for Daniels that the city is hosting the big game less than six weeks after the New Year's terror attack.

"Obviously, it was a tragedy. You never want to see that happen," Daniels added. "But it’s been awesome man, a great city to host an event like this. I love it out here. I’m happy they were able to do this."

Daniels is in the Big Easy with his mother, which makes the full-circle moment even that much more complete. The two have teamed up with Invisalign to help fans build confidence with their smiles.

Jayden Daniels waves to crowd

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, #5, waves to the crowd after an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

With Daniels being back home after his rookie season, it is hard not to feel confident.

"It’s been awesome. I pride myself on my smile. I had braces growing up, so just being able to enhance your smile even more, you always gotta keep a good set of teeth on you," Daniels said.

Daniels is making the trip to the NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans, where he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He came up short in the NFC Championship, but with a bright future ahead of him, it is easy to realize that the Washington Commanders have big goals in mind.

So, how can they do it?

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We gotta take it one day at a time. Can’t really think about getting back, because you get caught up in different stuff," Daniels said. "For us, just go out there, whoever we have, we have the standard set that this is who we want to be, this is the Commander team, we are the brand. Whoever comes in, we gotta hold them to that standard."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.