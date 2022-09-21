Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf
Published

LIV Golf players petition for Official World Golf Ranking status

48 golfers who signed the letter competed at the latest LIV Golf event in Chicago

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LIV Golf is continuing to challenge the system. 

Last week, 50 golfers signed a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, requesting that their results be included in the rankings, retroactively, from when the rival Saudi-backed circuit first applied for that status July 6. 

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston on the first playoff hole at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 4, 2022 in Bolton, Mass.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston on the first playoff hole at The Oaks golf course at The International Sept. 4, 2022 in Bolton, Mass. (Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving the Big 10 or the SEC out of the U.S. college football ranking, or leaving Belgium, Argentina and England out of the FIFA rankings," the letter said. 

Those petitioning the organization included two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and 48 other golfers who participated in LIV Golf’s fifth tournament last weekend in Chicago. 

According to Golf Channel, the players claimed that "the level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event."

LIV CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman high-fives fans as he walks to the first tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. 

LIV CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman high-fives fans as he walks to the first tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.  (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIV Golf has 13 of the top 50 players on its tour but the addition of Cameron Smith, who was ranked No. 2 at the time, sent shockwaves through the golfing community. 

"LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world's best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation," LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement at the time. "The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we're building — a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe."

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, presents team captain Cameron Smith of Punch GC with the trophy after he won the individual title of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Ill. 

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, presents team captain Cameron Smith of Punch GC with the trophy after he won the individual title of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Grove, Ill.  (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The Masters since 1999 has invited the top 50 at the end of the year, while the U.S. Open and British Open also use the world ranking as a key qualifying criteria. The PGA Championship has a history of inviting the top 100, though it falls under "special invitations."

"How can such a system possibly exclude players competing at such high levels against some of the strongest fields of the year for large purses  at such high-profile events?" the letter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

