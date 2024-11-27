Lions look to end unfortunate Thanksgiving streak, Giants face hopeful Cowboys and more NFL holiday matchups

Thanksgiving Day wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a full slate of NFL games.

The football tradition returns with the main course: the Detroit Lions, who host the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon. The Lions have played every year dating back to 1934 and hope to pick up their first Turkey Day win in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, who have been playing on Thanksgiving Day since 1966, return to take on their NFC East rival, the New York Giants. The Green Bay Packers close out the day against the Miami Dolphins, who put a stamp on the holiday last season when they defeated the New York Jets to win the league’s first-ever Black Friday game.

For an extra serving of football, the NFL has scheduled another Black Friday matchup, this time between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Read below for more on this year’s Thanksgiving schedule.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions open Thursday’s slate with a game against the Bears at home in what will be the organization’s 85th game on Thanksgiving Day since 1934. The Lions are 0-3 against the Bears in their last three meet-ups on the big day, and they haven’t won a Thanksgiving Day game since 2016. But this year could be different.

Detroit is 10-1, having won every single game since their Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Bears are hoping to tap into their previous luck and end their five-game slide.

With injuries plaguing the Lions this week, the player to watch will be star running back David Montgomery as he faces his former team. The Bears, who have lost three of their last five games on the final play, won’t have room for error if they want to stop the Lions’ stellar run game.

When: Thanksgiving Day, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field

Where to watch: CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys host the struggling Giants at home on Thursday, but it’s not the home-field advantage fans are expecting to see.

Despite winning 14 of their last 15 matchups, the Cowboys are 0-5 this season at AT&T Stadium, and a win in what will be the organization’s 57th Thanksgiving Day game could be exactly what they need to keep building momentum after snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Giants enter Thursday’s matchup with more questions surrounding the quarterback position even after releasing Daniel Jones last week. Fan-favorite Tommy DeVito walked away from his first start this season with a sore throwing arm. He is questionable for Thursday, while Drew Lock readies for what could be his first start this season.

When: Thanksgiving Day, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium

Where to watch: FOX

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers headline Thursday’s slate with a prime-time match up against the Dolphins in what could be freezing temps. The weather forecast for Thanksgiving night at Lambeau Field is expected to be in the 30s with lows in the mid-20s, but the cold weather comes amid a hot streak for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Big wins over the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders saw Tagovailoa throw seven touchdown passes without an interception, and now the team is in the hunt for its fourth straight win and a spot in the playoffs.

But the Packers have won their last three matchups against the Dolphins and are looking to make it four with their second consecutive Thanksgiving game. Green Bay is 4-0 against AFC teams this season.

When: Thanksgiving Day, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field

Where to watch: NBC

The Associated Press contributed to this report.