Lions' Jake Bates drills game-winning field goal to beat Texans on night Jared Goff throws 5 interceptions

This game wasn’t pretty in the slightest for either team on offense, but it was the Detroit Lions that managed to battle through their turnovers to come away with the hard-fought win, 26-23.

The Lions improved to 8-1 on the year, while the Texans fell to 6-4.

The turnover-riddled game turned into a fourth-quarter thriller, which was dominated by the Lions, who entered the second half down, 23-7. As fans know by now, a Dan Campbell-led squad never gives up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the game tied at 23 apiece, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn couldn’t hit a field goal from 58 yards away to retake the lead after Lions kicker Jake Bates hit his from the same distance to tie it. Bates’ kick was the third-longest make in Lions history.

That gave Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense great field position with less than two minutes to charge down the field for the potential win.

A crucial third-down catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown for 11 yards put the Lions in Houston territory to the point where Bates could try another kick as time expired for the win.

TOM BRADY'S POWER RANKINGS: WHO MADE THE GOAT'S TOP 5 TEAMS ENTERING WEEK 10?

This one, from 52 yards out, started moving left, but it hung on for the win.

While Goff struggled to keep the ball in the Lions’ hands, Detroit’s defense must get a ton of credit for keeping C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense from scoring in the second half.

The third quarter was the sloppiest these two great quarterbacks have been with the ball all season long, as they traded interceptions throughout the 15 minutes.

The first play of the second half was a Stroud interception on a pass to Tank Dell, which Carlton Davis stepped in front of to give Detroit just what they needed to get back into the game.

But three plays later, Goff airmailed LaPorta and Kamari Lassiter hauled it in at the one-yard line.

The Lions were able to retain the ball the next time they got it, and David Montgomery punched into the end zone from three yards out to make it 23-13. But the interceptions started to happen again, and Stroud’s proved to be a crucial one as it appeared he had Dell in the end zone for one of the easier touchdowns in the NFL.

However, Davis came flying in on the lofted pass from Stroud to pick it off for a touchback.

But, no, the Lions couldn’t hold on to the ball again, as Goff’s deep ball for Jameson Williams was never close to being completed. It was his fifth interception of the game, which set a new career-high.

The Lions’ defense kept picking Goff up, though, as they forced a couple punts until it was time for St. Brown to find his way into the colored paint to come within three points.

The turnover issue for Goff began immediately in this game, as he was picked off on the fifth play of the game, as Jimmie Ward picked off a pass intended for Jahmyr Gibbs.

Stroud and the Texans’ offense capitalized on the opening-drive turnover, as Joe Mixon, who rushed for 46 yards on 25 carries, found the end zone from eight yards out.

A field goal from Fairbairn made it 10-0 near the end of the first quarter, but the Lions would finally get something going on their third drive of the game.

A deep pass to Williams, who returned following his PED suspension, went for 23 yards to move the chains on third-and-16 to keep the Lions from punting. Goff would use that to later find tight end Sam LaPorta for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 10-7.

But the Texans’ defense started to pester Goff after another field goal from Fairbairn made it 13-7.

One of the most odd interceptions you’ll see came when Goff tried to throw a short pass to LaPorta, and it pinballed around in the air until Henry To’oTo’o hauled it in on the Lions’ 36-yard line.

Then, after back-to-back three-and-outs for Detroit, Stroud found the end zone again, this time throwing a strike to John Metchie III from 15 yards out to start blowing the door open at the end of the first half, 23-7.

But Stroud, who went 19-of-33 for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, couldn’t muster anything in the second half to pull off the win at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goff was 15-of-30 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and his five picks, while Gibbs rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.