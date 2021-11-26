Lions' Dan Campbell explains late-game mismanagement: 'Obviously can't do that'

The Detroit Lions made a head-scratching move toward the end of their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears that eventually led to their demise.

On third down, with the Bears inching toward the goal line, the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts as they had trouble with too many men being on the field. The timeout penalty allowed Bears quarterback Andy Dalton to convert the first down and give Cairo Santos an easier try for the game-winning field goal. The Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts with about 1:54 remaining in the game.

Chicago ended the 18-play drive with the game-winning 28-yard field goal from Santos.

The Bears won the game, 16-14, and kept the Lions winless. The final drive lasted eight minutes and 30 seconds, and the mismanagement at the end of the game ultimately cost the Lions at least a shot of driving down the field and attempt a game-winning play.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell explained the decision.

"Obviously can't do that," Campbell said, via the team’s website. "But we had miscommunication. Half of our secondary had one call and half had the other. It was a check by what they were doing, so you don't get it until in the middle of the play, but it's something we had talked about. You don't get it pre snap. It's a call and it's got basically a check on it to what they're going to do and what they line up in offensively."

Campbell was asked what might’ve happened if the team didn’t call timeout.

"Stand there and watch them score, I guess," he said.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said the defense changed up the scheme after the Bears went max protection and he was trying to relay the call.

"I think that we called timeout, and I'm not sure if everyone was on the same page. It was still, I think, third down after that. Either way, the five-yard penalty wasn't that huge of a deal. Rather than a touchdown, that really put the game out of arm's reach," he added.

Detroit never got the ball back.

Detroit dropped to 0-10-1 and hasn't won a game since Dec. 6, 2020 – ironically against the Bears.