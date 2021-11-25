Lions' mismanagement on defense leads to Bears game-winning field goal

The Detroit Lions’ defensive breakdowns and a bad penalty at the end of their game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving may have cost the team a better chance at getting their first win of the season.

On third down, with the Bears inching toward the goal line, the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts as they had trouble with too many men being on the field. The timeout penalty allowed Andy Dalton to convert the first down and give Cairo Santos an easier try for the game-winning field goal. The Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts with about 1:54 remaining in the game.

Chicago ended the 18-play drive with the game-winning 28-yard field goal from Santos.

The Bears won the game, 16-14, and kept the Lions winless. The final drive lasted 8 minutes and 30 seconds and the mismanagement at the end of the game ultimately cost the Lions at least a shot of driving down the field and attempt a game-winning play.

The bad late-game management at the end had the NFL world buzzing.

Detroit dropped to 0-10-1 and haven’t won a game since Dec. 6, 2020 – ironically against the Bears.

In this game, the Lions played decent enough to at least have a chance to win the game. The team took the lead in the third quarter with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to T.J. Hockenson. Detroit only had one possession in the fourth quarter.

Goff was 21-for-25 with 171 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The Lions lost D’Andre Swift to a first-half injury. Jamaal Williams got a bulk of the carries and rushed for 65 yards. Hockenson had three catches for 35 yards and Josh Reynolds led the team with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Dalton picked up the win as he started for an injured Justin Fields. He was given the player of the game for going 24-for-39 with 317 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Darnell Mooney had five catches for 123 yards. Jimmy Graham had the lone touchdown catch and finished with two receptions for 34 yards.

Chicago moved to 4-7 with the win.