©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Detroit Lions

Lions' Brian Branch calls his actions 'childish' as NFL fans rip him for postgame fight

The incident occurred after the Chiefs topped the Lions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch came clean about his "childish" behavior at the end of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Branch punched Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after he snubbed Patrick Mahomes, who was going in for a handshake. It sparked a wild melee that ended with Smith-Schuster’s helmet off and players from both teams trying to separate the two.

Dan Campbell tries to get Brian Branch out of the fray

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell tries pull safety Brian Branch out from the scuffle after 30-17 loss to Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster pulled out of the fracas

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (not pictured) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

Branch said he was upset with being blocked in the back by Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter.

"I did a little childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it," Branch said. "They be trying to bully me out there and I don't — I shouldn't have did it. It was childish."

Branch faced criticism on social media as well.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also condemned Branch’s actions.

CHIEFS BOUNCE BACK WITH DOMINANT HOME VICTORY OVER LIONS AS PATRICK MAHOMES CONTRIBUTES 4 TOUCHDOWNS

"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about," Campbell said. "I apologized to coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. 

"That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do."

Branch is likely to face at least a big fine for his actions. He was hit with a $23,186 bill for face-masking and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. He could also be suspended.

Brian Branch pulled off the field

Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kansas City won the game, 30-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

