Lions' Brian Branch calls his actions 'childish' as NFL fans rip him for postgame fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch came clean about his "childish" behavior at the end of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Branch punched Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after he snubbed Patrick Mahomes, who was going in for a handshake. It sparked a wild melee that ended with Smith-Schuster’s helmet off and players from both teams trying to separate the two.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Branch said he was upset with being blocked in the back by Smith-Schuster in the fourth quarter.

"I did a little childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it," Branch said. "They be trying to bully me out there and I don't — I shouldn't have did it. It was childish."

Branch faced criticism on social media as well.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also condemned Branch’s actions.

CHIEFS BOUNCE BACK WITH DOMINANT HOME VICTORY OVER LIONS AS PATRICK MAHOMES CONTRIBUTES 4 TOUCHDOWNS

"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about," Campbell said. "I apologized to coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster.

"That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do."

Branch is likely to face at least a big fine for his actions. He was hit with a $23,186 bill for face-masking and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. He could also be suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City won the game, 30-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.