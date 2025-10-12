Chiefs bounce back with dominant home victory over Lions as Patrick Mahomes contributes 4 touchdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a loss, got right back on track with a dominant home win against the Detroit Lions, 30-17, on "Sunday Night Football."

The Chiefs got back to .500 with a 3-3 record, while the Lions had their four-game win streak snapped as they moved to 4-2 on the year.

It was expected that both teams would pull out all the stops, as two of the best offenses in the NFL went against each other yet again at Arrowhead. But there were some key miscues from the Lions that ultimately left them behind.

One of those key moments came on the first drive, as they went 15 plays downfield, killing almost 10 full minutes of first-quarter clock that came to a head on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Of course, a Dan Campbell-led Lions squad was going for it that close to the goal line, but some trickery was involved.

Quarterback Jared Goff, originally under center, went in motion out to the left and running back David Montgomery threw a pass to him. Goff bobbled it initially, but he was able to regain control and get into the end zone for an impressive touchdown. However, after deliberation, it was determined by officials that Goff never got set and it was a flag for illegal motion. Jake Bates had to kick a field goal instead to go up 3-0.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, made sure to respond with a touchdown, and he did so much faster than the Lions’ opening drive. He found Xavier Worthy for his first touchdown of the season, though Harrison Butker was way off with his extra point, keeping the score at 6-3.

The Lions were able to find the end zone on the ensuing drive as Jameson Williams, who has been quiet in recent weeks despite the win streak, fought off multiple Chiefs tacklers for a 22-yard catch-and-run for six points.

Detroit was able to get the Chiefs to turn the ball over on downs, and they had the opportunity to really pull ahead on the road. But Goff’s fourth-and-2 pass from the Kansas City 44-yard line didn’t find itself secure in Amon-Ra St. Brown’s hands despite their rock-solid connection. Momentum quickly shifted in the Chiefs’ favor, and Mahomes used all of it to take the lead.

This time, Mahomes rushed for his fourth touchdown of the season, keeping it on a read option and scoring with 37 seconds left.

With the Chiefs getting the ball to start the second half, that touchdown was a hard one to swallow for Campbell’s crew, and Detroit found itself in an even bigger hole when the third quarter began.

Mahomes was methodical when play resumed, and he found Hollywood Brown for the first of his two second-half touchdowns to take a 20-10 lead. The Lions were able to cut the lead to three when the fourth quarter began, as tight end Sam LaPorta made a tremendous one-handed catch for six points.

But, just when it appeared the Lions were getting going again, Mahomes made their defense pay. It was Brown again, who found himself wide open on third-and-short near the goal line.

After Butker added a field goal to make it 30-17, the Lions needed a miracle to come back from that deficit with just 2:26 left on the clock. But, once again, they were unable to connect on fourth-and-short, which ended their hopes.

In the box score, Mahomes performed beautifully with 257 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-30 through the air, while rushing for 31 yards on 10 carries. Tight end Travis Kelce, with his fiancée Taylor Swift attending her first NFL game of the season tonight, led the way with six catches for 78 yards.

Meanwhile, for the Lions, Goff was 23-of-29 for 203 yards with his two touchdown passes. St. Brown had nine catches, but they only went for 45 yards. The Chiefs’ defense also did a great job slowing the run game of Jahmyr Gibbs (17 carries, 65 yards) and David Montgomery (four carries, 24 yards).

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.