Lionel Messi scores first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League victory over Manchester City

Lionel Messi was magical on Tuesday.

The Argentine soccer star buried his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the team’s 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in the Champions League group stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the 74th minute, Messi received a sweet flick pass from fellow star and teammate Kylian Mbappe and buried the ball in the top right part of the net with his left foot to put his side up by two goals.

"I'm very happy to have scored. I've not been playing much recently, and I'm adapting to my teammates little by little," Messi said through a translator after the game, via ESPN.com . "The more we play together, the better it will become. We need to grow together and increase our level."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Messi scored 672 goals during his time at Barcelona. In three starts and four games overall for PSG, Messi finally got on the board in a crucial game for the French club. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was happy to see the legendary soccer player put up points for the first time.

"I'm so happy to see his first goal here. He's top class. Oh, I celebrated today. I don't usually celebrate goals. It's internalized. Today, I let out a shout," Pochettino said.