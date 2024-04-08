Legendary ring announcer praises WWE's Samantha Irvin for WrestleMania 40 performance

WWE’s Samantha Irvin braved the chilly temperatures in Philadelphia to put on a masterful performance as she announced each performer’s name when they came down to ring.

Irvin is usually the ring announcer for "Monday Night Raw," but she got a chance to showcase her talents in front of thousands of WWE fans at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Her performance was caught by the legendary Michael Buffer.

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!" Buffer wrote on X. "She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!"

WRESTLEMANIA 40: SAMI ZAYN UPSETS GUNTHER TO WIN INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP, END HISTORIC REIGN

The peak of Irvin’s emotion showed up at the end of Night 2’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. After interference from Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker, Irvin voice cracked as she announced Rhodes as the new champion.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

Irvin has been on almost every WWE brand from SmackDown to NXT to what was known as 205 Live.

She was profiled in the New York Post last year ahead of WrestleMania 39. She was previously a contestant on "America’s Got Talent" and performed in Cirque de Solei and "Vegas! The Show" in Las Vegas. She was noticed by former WWE talent Mark Henry in 2020 and became the ring announcer for "Friday Night SmackDown in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is currently engaged to WWE star Ricochet, whose real name is Trevor Mann.