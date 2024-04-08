Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Legendary ring announcer praises WWE's Samantha Irvin for WrestleMania 40 performance

Samantha Irvin joined WWE a few years ago

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
WWE’s Samantha Irvin braved the chilly temperatures in Philadelphia to put on a masterful performance as she announced each performer’s name when they came down to ring.

Irvin is usually the ring announcer for "Monday Night Raw," but she got a chance to showcase her talents in front of thousands of WWE fans at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday and Sunday.

Samantha Irvin with other WWE stars

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA;  Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) poses for a photo with WWE stars Jade Cargill and Sheamus and Samantha Irvin and Drew McIntyre after the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Her performance was caught by the legendary Michael Buffer.

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!" Buffer wrote on X. "She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!"

Michael Buffer in England

Ring announcer Michael Buffer reacts prior to the Misfits Cruiserweight fight between KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams) and Tommy Fury  at AO Arena on October 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The peak of Irvin’s emotion showed up at the end of Night 2’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. After interference from Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker, Irvin voice cracked as she announced Rhodes as the new champion.

Irvin has been on almost every WWE brand from SmackDown to NXT to what was known as 205 Live.

She was profiled in the New York Post last year ahead of WrestleMania 39. She was previously a contestant on "America’s Got Talent" and performed in Cirque de Solei and "Vegas! The Show" in Las Vegas. She was noticed by former WWE talent Mark Henry in 2020 and became the ring announcer for "Friday Night SmackDown in 2022.

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes (R) and Brandi Rhodes celebrate during Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (WWE/Getty Images)

She is currently engaged to WWE star Ricochet, whose real name is Trevor Mann. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.