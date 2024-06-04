Transgender athlete complains about lack of sportsmanship from fellow runners after winning girls state title

Veronica Garcia, a transgender high school athlete in Washington who won the state championship in the girls 400-meter race last month, complained about the lack of "sportsmanship" shown after winning the race and receiving a medal for it.

Garcia, of East Valley High School, ran the race in 55.75 seconds, which was one second better than the second-place finisher's time of 56.75, according to the Pacific Northwest Track and Field Officials' track scoreboard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Garcia told The Spokesman-Review the lack of a congratulations from other runners at the meet "somewhat hurt."

"I guess maybe I expected sportsmanship because I was cheering the rest of them on when they were called. So I guess I expected to get that reciprocated," Garcia told the paper. "But I didn’t get that.

"I’m just a teenager. I wish people would remember that."

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) allows transgender athletes to compete against the sex they identify as.

"The WIAA encourages participation for all students regardless of their gender identity or expression," the WIAA handbook says. "Further, most local, state and federal rules and regulations require schools to provide transgender and other gender-diverse student-athletes with equal opportunities to participate in athletics. The purpose of this policy is to offer clarity with respect to the participation of trans and gender-diverse student-athletes. Additionally, this policy encourages a culture in which student-athletes can compete in a safe and supportive environment, free of discrimination."

ICE HOCKEY'S TRANS INCLUSIONS POLICIES COMES UNDER SCRUTINY IN ENGLAND

The state does not require high school athletes to have hormone therapy or have hormone blocks to compete. Garcia did not disclose the use of hormone blocks to the paper.

Sean Bessette, a spokesperson for the WIAA, told The Spokesman-Review that the organization received multiple complaints since Garcia’s victory.

"The WIAA considers numerous personal, political, and religious beliefs of communities that join the Association," Bessette told the outlet. "Many of these beliefs do not align, resulting in a conflict among the diverse groups the Association serves. For this reason, the WIAA Executive Board has been advised to follow state and federal law.

Garcia is not the only transgender girl who has competed against biological girls in the Pacific Northwest winning races.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aayden Gallagher recently drew boos as well for winning a girls state championship in Oregon.