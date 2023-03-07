Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James shades NBA competition, believes son is 'definitely better' than some players

Bronny James is nearing a decision on what he will do next

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James suggested he was not exactly sold on the talent level of some of the players in the NBA as he hyped up the talents of his son, Bronny, as he weighs his next collegiate move.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar fired off a tweet as he tuned into NBA League Pass to catch some of the action. James has been on the sideline with a foot injury.

Bronny James, #0 of Sierra Canyon High School, reacts during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Bronny James, #0 of Sierra Canyon High School, reacts during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote. "S--- lightweight hilarious."

James is obviously playing the dad card to prop up his talented son, and while he is one of the best high school players in the country, to compare him to players at the elite level of professional basketball is a bit far-fetched.

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, talks with his son Bronny James, #0 of Sierra Canyon, after the game against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, talks with his son Bronny James, #0 of Sierra Canyon, after the game against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LEBRON JAMES DETAILS WILD DREAM PLAYING AGAINST MICHAEL JORDAN: 'FELT REAL AS HELL'

James himself is a generational talent, and it is extremely rare for a player of his stature to achieve the greatest level of success as he did, and even he has ran into issues in his NBA Finals appearances.

Bronny James is listed as a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ rankings. He stars for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and has so far received offers from three schools – Memphis, Ohio State and USC.

Bronny James, #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Phoenix.

Bronny James, #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It is unclear where Bronny James will attend school, but a decision should be coming down the pike soon. He could also choose to play in the G League and skip college altogether like his famous father.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.