LeBron James reacts to speculation after he practiced at Cavaliers' facility: 'Yall bored man'

LeBron James' future is speculated to be in limbo, so when he was training at another team's facility, it raised some eyebrows.

James exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season, and with it has some rumors of retirement at the end of the season, or even a potential trade incoming.

In the midst of the conversation, it turned out that James wound up training at the practice facility of his former Cleveland Cavaliers.

James took a photo with Denver Jones, who signed to the team's summer league roster, at the facility, and it prompted plenty reaction.

But James said it was a total nothingburger, saying he's practiced there "every summer since it was built."

"I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!"

James, who is from nearby Akron, was drafted first overall to the Cavs in 2003, and played there until 2010 when he spent his next four seasons with the Miami Heat. James then returned to Cleveland in 2014 before heading to Los Angeles prior to the 2018-19 season to play for the Lakers, where he's played ever since.

James has since opened his "I Promise" school in Akron, and his entertainment company, "SpringHill Entertainment," is named after the housing complex where he was raised.

With the player option, James is set to enter his 23rd NBA season, which will be a new record.

In 2016, James helped the Cavs to the city's first professional sports championship in 52 years by leading the 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

