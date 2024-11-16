Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

LeBron James puts Deion Sanders' critics on notice, says 'haters' are 'in hiding' after Colorado's latest win

Colorado defeated Utah on Saturday to improve to 8-2

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Deion Sanders-coached Colorado Buffaloes defeated Utah on Saturday to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Colorado finished with just four wins during Sanders' first season at the helm, which was a considerable improvement over the football program's one-win season in 2022.

Sanders faced his fair share of doubters when he made th leap from Jackson State, a historically Black college and university locked in Mississippi, to a struggling NCAA Division I FBS program. The Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start last season, but some critics became more vocal after Colorado ended the 2023 campaign on a six-game losing streak.

Deion Sanders looks on during a Colorado game

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

NBA superstar LeBron James has long been among the vocal supporters of Sanders, and he put the "haters" on notice as he celebrated the Buffaloes 49-24 victory over Utah.

LeBron James vs Raptors

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

James suggested Sanders' naysayers have gone into "hiding" this season. He also declared that Sanders has transitioned from "We coming" to "We here."

"I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They're in hiding now! Coach Prime said "We Coming". Well it's "We Here" now. Love what's going on there in Boulder. [sic]" James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

Sanders oversaw an aggressive roster turnover during the past two offseasons, which seems to have paid off. The approach included leaning heavily on the transfer portal and recruiting some of the best high school prospects in the nation.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders walk on field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterback Sheduer Sanders, Deion's son, has anchored Colorado's high-powered offense this season and two-way star Travis Hunter continues to be one of the best college football players in the country.

Colorado made the switch from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12 this season, which set up what many believed would be a more formidable schedule than what the Buffaloes contended with in 2023.

Nevertheless, Colorado has been up for the challenge and remains alive for a spot in the conference championship and even the College Football Playoff.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.