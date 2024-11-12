Deion Sanders said he would tell NFL teams son Shedeur Sanders won't play for them if it's not the right fit

It sounds like there’s a chance we have another Eli Manning situation in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before the 2004 draft, Manning infamously told the San Diego Chargers he would not play for them because of concerns about the organization’s direction.

Manning’s father, Archie, had a say in this dilemma for the Chargers, who agreed to trade the Ole Miss product to the New York Giants.

It worked out for Manning, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants before retiring.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders told Fox Sports’ "Speak" he will be talking to an organization that wants to select his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, if he feels it’s not the right fit.

"Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’m going to do it privately," Sanders told the panel of Joy Taylor, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Paul Pierce.

"Coach Prime" added that he’s "going to be Dad until the cows come home," and that includes looking out for two-way Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

Shedeur and Hunter are expected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, what exactly is Deion looking for in an NFL organization for his son and Hunter?

"I’m not going to give you regions. I’ll give you understanding," he said. "Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle what he’s capable of. Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization that understands what they’re doing. Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves if you don’t have the support in the infrastructure of the team.

"Forget the [offensive] line. He’s played with lines that hadn’t been great, but he’s been able to do his thing. But just the infrastructure of the team and the direction of where we’re going. He can deal with anything."

Deion also spoke about his son’s love of football.

"One thing about Shedeur that separates him from a lot of quarterbacks, Shedeur has started every game in high school, every game in college but one, and he is like that, man," he said. "He has a true gift, and it comes from God. And he loves this game of football. You see him stuntin’ like his daddy every now and then, but that’s just who he is.

"This kid loves this game, and he has an insatiable appetite to win. I want somebody to be able to propel him to the next level as well."

Shedeur has been among the top quarterback prospects for the class of 2025. He's thrown for an NCAA-high 72.9% completion rate with 24 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games.

