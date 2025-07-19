Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James' former teammate explains why it 'sucks' playing with him

Richard Jefferson was teammates with LeBron James for 2 seasons

Ryan Gaydos
close
Richard Jefferson played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James for two seasons from 2015 to 2017 and won an NBA championship before his 17-year career ended.

But playing with James, considered the best player in the NBA during the prime of his career, wasn’t always rainbows and butterflies. 

James’ competitiveness was otherworldly.

LeBron James and Richard Jefferson

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Richard Jefferson against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2015. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Jefferson explained on the "Road Trippin’" podcast the possibility of James getting a buyout from the Los Angeles Lakers and rejoining the Cavaliers at the end of his career.

"Playing with LeBron sucks because you’re trying to win a championship," the current ESPN NBA broadcaster said, via Awful Announcing. "He is one of the most competitive human beings in the history of American sports and sports in general. 

"Does it suck when you’re showing up, and he’s already been practicing for four hours and you’re like ‘Oh s---?' When he’s watching film and you mess up a play, and he’s just like, ‘Motherf-----, what are you doing?’"

LeBron James and the Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4), forward LeBron James (23) and forward Richard Jefferson (24) laugh on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Philips Arena in Atlanta Oct. 10, 2016. (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports)

But Jeferson said the upside was he was playing with one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

"And it’s like, ‘Yeah, those are the cons.’ But there were cons for playing with (Michael) Jordan. There were cons for playing with Kobe (Bryant). There were cons playing with players that were so great that they demanded excellence. There were cons for playing for Pat Riley or (Gregg) Popovich or (Erik) Spoelstra. There’s always cons when you’re trying to win at the highest level."

LeBron on the court

LeBron James with the Lakers (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

James’ future with the Lakers may be in question, but he’s reportedly expected to be with the team.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.