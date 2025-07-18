Emerging Lakers star Darius Bazley exits NBA Summer League game in wheelchair with apparent serious injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Darius Bazley put together a string of notable performances with the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

But the 25-year-old forward's run took an abrupt turn Thursday.

Bazley collapsed on the hardwood after he drove to the basket during the Lakers' matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Bazley remained on the floor for a few moments in noticeable discomfort. Team trainers examined Bazley before he eventually left the court with the assistance of a wheelchair. The Celtics won the game.

The Lakers did not immediately provide an update on the forward's injury.

Bazley was drafted by the Utah Jazz but started his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. More recently, Bazley appeared in six games with the Jazz during the 2023-24 season.

Bazley has had a breakout summer, averaging 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the five games he's appeared in at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Denver Nuggets Friday night. Los Angeles enters the game with a 1-3 record.

