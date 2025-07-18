Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBA

Emerging Lakers star Darius Bazley exits NBA Summer League game in wheelchair with apparent serious injury

An update on Bazley's health was not immediately available

By Chantz Martin
Darius Bazley put together a string of notable performances with the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

But the 25-year-old forward's run took an abrupt turn Thursday. 

Bazley collapsed on the hardwood after he drove to the basket during the Lakers' matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Darius Bazley dribbles

Darius Bazley (36) of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during a 2025 NBA Summer League game July 17, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bazley remained on the floor for a few moments in noticeable discomfort. Team trainers examined Bazley before he eventually left the court with the assistance of a wheelchair. The Celtics won the game.

The Lakers did not immediately provide an update on the forward's injury.

Darius Bazley reacts

Darius Bazley of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after being hurt in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bazley was drafted by the Utah Jazz but started his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. More recently, Bazley appeared in six games with the Jazz during the 2023-24 season. 

Darius Bazley blocks a shot

Los Angeles Lakers forward Darius Bazley (36) blocks a shot from Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cissé (45) in the first quarter at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas July 10, 2025. (Candice Ward/Imagn Images)

Bazley has had a breakout summer, averaging 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the five games he's appeared in at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Denver Nuggets Friday night. Los Angeles enters the game with a 1-3 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.