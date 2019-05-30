James and Wade 2.0: Sons of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade set to play high school basketball together

Chris Bosh's kids might be feeling left out today.

The sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will reportedly team-up to take their talents to a Los Angeles-area high school during the next school year.

LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny, and Zaire Wade will play together at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth next season, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Wednesday. Sierra Canyon is a private school located about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

NBA VETERAN KENDALL GILL REVEALS HE STILL RECEIVES MONEY FROM PARENTS FOR HIS BIRTHDAY

Bronny James will be an incoming freshman at the high school, while Zaire Wade will be transferring from a high school in Florida.

Last season, Sierra Canyon featured two other sons of NBA players. KJ Martin, the son of former New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin, and Scottie Pippen Jr., the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, both played for the school and helped them win a state title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NBA COVERAGE

Bronny James and Zaire Wade have become social media sensations with their playing style and ties to their legendary basketball fathers. James recently joined Instagram and already has nearly 2 million followers. Wade, who recently retired from the NBA, boasts about 875,000 Instagram followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dwyane Wade retired from the Miami Heat at the end of the season. He was expected to spend more time in Los Angeles in his retirement. James had already invited him to work out together and to “help me out with the young guys” on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.