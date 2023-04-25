Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Leafs fans go viral with Game 4 celebrations as Toronto nears first playoff series win in nearly two decades

Toronto last won a playoff series in 2004

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' improbable third period comeback and eventual overtime win in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday seemed so unlikely not even fans knew how to react. 

Trailing 4-1 in the third period, the Maple Leafs scored three goals, including two by center Auston Matthews, in just over six minutes to tie the game and force overtime. 

Maple Leafs celebrate goal

The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal in overtime by Alexander Kerfoot to win Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alexander Kerfoot scored on the power play at 4:14 of overtime to give Toronto a 3-1 series lead, but no one was more surprised by this feat than the Maple Leafs’ fans, who are just a win way from seeing their team claim their first playoff series win since 2004. 

MAPLE LEAFS PULL OFF STUNNING GAME 4 COMEBACK; ALEXANDER KERFOOT POTS OVERTIME WINNER

Several videos posted to social media appeared to show fans struggling to contain their excitement and, no doubt, shock. 

Toronto Maple Leafs fans during game 4 against the Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs fans wave their rally towels during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena April 20, 2023, in Toronto.  (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

One man was seen shouting the good news over a cell phone while another couple — one a Maple Leafs fan, the other a Lightning fan — seemed to have an animated conversation about the game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The phrase "It was 4-1" soon caught fire on Twitter. 

Toronto has been eliminated from the first round each of the past six postseasons, including a year ago when Tampa Bay rallied from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to advance in seven games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steven Stamkos shoots

Steven Stamkos (91) of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots in the second period during Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By comparison, the Lightning have won 11 of 12 playoff series over the past three postseasons, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final three straight years and winning the championship twice.

Game 5 is set for Thursday night. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.