Lamar Odom defeats Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband in celebrity boxing bout

Lamar Odom, two-time NBA champion, defeated Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa via decision to officially win their exhibition fight on Saturday night.

Odom, 41, had the towering advantage on Noa, 47, and highlights from the match show just how much of an edge he had. Odom came in at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds with an 82-inch reach. Noa came in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and a 74-inch reach.

The two lasted all three rounds in the match.

Clips from the fight showed Odom hitting Noa with a flurry of punches.

With the win, Odom moved to 2-0 in the ring. He first defeated Aaron Carter a few months ago in his boxing debut.

Odom was set to right 54-year-old Riddick Bowe instead of Noa. The Odom-Bowe fight was called off over concerns about Bowe’s fitness and his ability to protect himself in the ring, according to TMZ Sports.

Noa stepped in for the Bowe. Noa was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998. Lopez won a court case upon their split stopping Noa from publishing a tell-all about their marriage. Lopez claimed in court the book proposal violated the terms of their settlement.

In his social media bio, Noa says he’s an actor and he promotes his OnlyFans account.