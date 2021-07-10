Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Andre Drummond gives 2-word response on where he will play next season: 'Shanghai, China'

Last year, Drummond averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will certainly be back next year in another attempt to bring a second title to Los Angeles. But there’s a good chance one of the team’s mid-season acquisitions may not return to the team for the 2021-22 NBA season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andre Drummond made a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast and was asked where he was leaning toward playing next season. His response consisted of two words.

"Shanghai, China," Drummond said in what appeared to be a joking manner.

SHAQ LOSES HIS PANTS DURING FINAL TURNER BROADCAST OF SEASON

During a recent interview via the @LakersAllDayEveryday Instagram page, Drummond said that he hopes to stay in Los Angeles.

"This is an incredible time in my career to play with LeBron James instead of against him… Hopefully, things go the right way, and we’ll try to run it back again," Drummond said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Drummond averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. His presence in the frontcourt would only benefit the Lakers if he decides to stay in Los Angeles next season.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova