Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' Bronny James scores 1st career NBA points in Cleveland

James was playing in only his 2nd career game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bronny James scored the first points of his NBA career on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 134-110.

James entered the game late in the fourth quarter with the game already in the bag for the Cavaliers. On the left side of the floor, James crossed over and drove to the basket. He then dribbled back toward the corner and put his shot up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bronny James shoots

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, #24, during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

As soon as it went in, the fans at Rocket Mortgage Arena cheered him on. Cavaliers fans still hold an incredible soft spot for the James family since LeBron James played two stints there and won a championship for his hometown team.

It was Bronny James’ second game of the season. He started the season stepping onto the floor at the same time as his father. However, he is likely G League bound for the majority of the season.

THREE-POINT SHOT WAS 'WORST THING TO HAPPEN TO BASKETBALL,' FORMER COLUMNIST SAYS

Bronny James dribbles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, #24, during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Cleveland took care of business in spite of the emotional night and improved to 5-0 to start the season. They are the first team to hit the 5-0 mark this season.

Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 25 points and five rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 24 points on 10-of-20 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. He also had seven assists and three steals. Jarrett Allen had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lakers fell to 3-2 on the year.

Bronny James and LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, left, and forward LeBron James, right, watch from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James scored 26 points while rookie Dalton Knecht scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.