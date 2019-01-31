LA Rams' Wade Phillips reveals his key to stopping Patriots, Tom Brady

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Monday revealed the strategy he was going to use to stop the New England Patriots and star quarterback Tom Brady.

The key: Tony Romo.

NFL Network’s James Palmer said he asked Phillips about how he was going to stop New England, and the 71-year-old coach said “his plan is to get an earpiece with Tony Romo in it to tell him what’s going to happen before each play.”

Romo, a retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was celebrated during the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs for calling plays before they were happening.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal took a detailed look at how accurate Romo has been over the course of the 2018 season. The report concluded that the former Cowboys quarterback-turned CBS color commentator predicted 72 plays and was right 68 percent of the time.

Romo will likely be predicting plays again next to Jim Nantz on Sunday during Super Bowl LIII.