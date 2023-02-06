Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kyrie Irving
Published

Kyrie Irving has one final message for Nets fans amid trade reports

Irving was reportedly traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kyrie Irving sent one final message to Brooklyn Nets fans on Monday after the reported trade to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday put a cap on a bizarre rollercoaster of an era for the point guard.

"Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court," he tweeted. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn reportedly agreed to a trade with Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a handful of draft picks. Irving signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, with Kevin Durant. However, the game-changing signings only yielded one playoff series victory.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, looks for an opening against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, #9, in the second half at TD Garden in Boston Feb. 1, 2023.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, looks for an opening against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, #9, in the second half at TD Garden in Boston Feb. 1, 2023. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Irving’s tenure with the Nets was tumultuous at best. In 143 games in four seasons, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

NETS TRADE KYRIE IRVING TO MAVERICKS IN BLOCKBUSTER DEAL: REPORTS

The point guard was rumored to be a piece in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, NBA journalist Marc Stein reported that Brooklyn team owner Joe Tsai refused to send him to LA. The move would have reunited him with LeBron James.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, #10, drives on Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, #0, in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix Jan. 26, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, #10, drives on Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, #0, in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix Jan. 26, 2023. (Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)

James and Irving teamed up to win the 2016 NBA championship after coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to stun the Golden State Warriors. However, a bizarre breakup would shortly follow, and Cleveland would trade Irving to the Boston Celtics.

James appeared to have a three-word tweet about the whole ordeal.

"Maybe It’s Me," he wrote.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix Jan. 19, 2023.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix Jan. 19, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whatever it is, Brooklyn is entering a new era for the franchise.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.