Kovalchuk returns, Devils down Sabres

Ilya Kovalchuk scored a goal in his return to 3 win over Buffalo at First Niagara Center.

Kovalchuk had missed the previous five games with a lower-body injury and joined Zach Parise, David Clarkson, Patrik Elias and Mark Fayne on the scoresheet as the Devils won for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Martin Brodeur stopped 29 shots to pick up the win.

Tyler Myers scored twice and Jordan Leopold had the other goal for the Sabres, who had won five of six coming in.

Jhonas Enroth gave up five goals on 19 shots. He was pulled with a little over 10 minutes to play and Drew MacIntyre stopped the two shots he faced in relief.