Kinsey Wolanski, who pulled off Champions League stunt, says she and boyfriend were arrested at Copa America

Kinsey Wolanski, the notorious Champions League trespasser, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she and her boyfriend were jailed after trying to run across the field at the Copa America final.

Wolanski famously ran across the field during the Champions League final last month in a swimsuit to promote the adult website run by her boyfriend, Vital Zdorovetskiy. She revealed that the pair tried to do it again and were in disguises when their plan backfired.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“I’ll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying,” she wrote. “flew to Brazil, dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats and it ended in Vitalys bad a-- getting tackled by 20 security guards. We are out of jail and now enjoying our time in Brazil!”

Since the Champions League stunt, Wolanski’s Instagram following has grown from about 250,000 followers to more than 3 million.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STREAKER KINSEY WOLANSKI SAYS PRANK WILL LET HER RETIRE BY 30

The 22-year-old model said the Champions League stunt may have been the smartest move of her career, according to The Sun.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said. “I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.”

She also claimed she received flirty text messages from the players who were participating in the Champions League final.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game. One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game’.”