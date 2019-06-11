Champions League streaker Kinsey Wolanski says prank will let her retire by 30

The streaker who disrupted the Champions League final in Madrid says she has no regrets – and believes the prank will help her retire at 30.

As stunned Liverpool and Tottenham stars looked on, Kinsey Wolanski, 22, sprinted across the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in a skimpy black swimsuit promoting her boyfriend’s porn site.

Now, after being arrested and spending five hours locked in a Spanish jail cell, the American model reckons the stunt was the smartest move of her career.

Kinsey, from Los Angeles, said: “By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

“The response has been unbelievable, I couldn’t be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life.”

She claims she received messages from players who started following her.

She said: “I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game. One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game’.

I honestly didn’t even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn’t respond though as I already have a boyfriend.”

