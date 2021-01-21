Kim Ng, first female MLB general manager, participates in Biden inauguration ceremony

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng was among those who participated in President Biden’s inauguration ceremony Wednesday night.

Ng, who became the first female to hold the position of general manager in Major League Baseball (MLB) history last year, read an excerpt from President Reagan’s inaugural address in 1981.

"To a few of us here today, this is a solemn and most momentous occasion," she said. "And yet, in the history of our nation, it is a commonplace occurrence. The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle."

According to MLB.com, she was invited by the event organizers to take part in the ceremony with a pre-taped moment.

Ng got started with the Chicago White Sox in 1990 and worked for the organization until 1996. In 1998, she joined the Yankees and was there during their World Series runs. She was then with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2002 to 2011 and in the MLB Commissioner’s Office from 2011 to 2020.

She interviewed with several teams for the general manager job over the course of her career and finally landed the job in November.

Miami is looking to build upon its recent success. The team made the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Mattingly won the National League Manager of the Year award.