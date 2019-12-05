Kevin Durant responds to Fat Joe's criticism over choosing Brooklyn Nets over New York Knicks

Kevin Durant responded to criticism from rapper Fat Joe over choosing to play for the Brooklyn Nets over the New York Knicks during the offseason over the summer.

Fat Joe, a Bronx native whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, called out Durant and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday in an interview with Sports Illustrated saying both players “didn’t want that smoke.”

“A lot of players – and I’ll call them out Kyrie, Durant – they didn’t want that New York Knick pressure. They didn’t want that media attention. They didn’t want Sports Illustrated being right in the backyard. They didn’t want that so they said, ‘all right we want New York but let’s do the lesser of the drama. Let’s go to Brooklyn.’”

Durant, who is still rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, shrugged off Fat Joe’s comments, saying the rapper was just trying to promote his new album.

“Oh that’s just Joey crack trying to sell that album, go cop that family ties on December 6,” Durant tweeted.

Fat Joe reacted to Durant’s comments via Instagram, thanking him for the album promotion.

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets in the offseason. He explained in a Hot 97 radio interview why he chose the Nets over the Knicks.

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don't remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said. “I've seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn't see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as, let's say, the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.”

He added: “You know what I'm saying; the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”