Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, apologizes after old social media posts spark new backlash

Social media personality and entrepreneur Kayla Nicole issued a public apology after years-old posts resurfaced and sparked renewed backlash.

Nicole, who was romantically linked to NFL star Travis Kelce on and off for five years, appeared to deactivate her X account after the "hurtful tweets" resurfaced last week.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," a remorseful Nicole said Thursday in a post on her Instagram Stories. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful and completely wrong."

Nicole then confirmed that she deleted her X account in an effort to put an end to "a cycle of hate."

"The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate.

"I take full responsibility for what I posted, and I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt. My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others. I can’t change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today."

The posts were initially shared in the early 2010s and contained inappropriate language. Nicole’s Halloween costume — a recreation of singer Toni Braxton’s look from her "He Wasn’t Man Enough" music video — also drew attention.

The costume choice led some to speculate it was a nod to Nicole’s past feelings about Kelce, a claim she pushed back against.

After parting ways with Nicole, Kelce began dating singer Taylor Swift.

In August, the couple announced their engagement. Swift released her latest album, "Life of a Showgirl" last month. The lyrics of one of the songs titled, Opalite," appeared to take a shot at Nicole.

Swift has not publicly addressed discussions surrounding the song’s lyrics.

Kelce is in his 13th NFL season, all of which he has spent in Kansas City. The Chiefs were on a bye last week. The team returns to action Sunday for an AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos.

