Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ex appears to deactivate X account after troubling posts resurface

The duo broke up in 2022, the year before Taylor Swift came into the picture

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, has found herself in some hot water.

The 34-year-old appeared to have deactivated her X account after disturbing posts on her account resurfaced online.

One post included a retweet saying Asian people are "rude," and another complaining about an "Indian girl praying/chanting."

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kayla Nicole attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

"She got 5 mo minutes n imam let her know that buddah isn't real," Nicole appeared to have posted.

She also appeared to use a homophobic slur numerous times, and in another post, she said she would not be able to "take [the] pressure" of her child being gay.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole, arrive to the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nicole caused a stir when fans thought that her most recent Halloween costume, dressed as Toni Braxton, was a shot at Kelce and Taylor Swift. Nicole dressed up as Braxton from her music video of "Wasn't Man Enough."

Kelce began dating Swift in 2023, a year after his on-and-off relationship with Nicole that began in 2017 ended. The two got engaged prior to the current football season.

There is speculation that Swift threw shade at Nicole in the song "Opalite," on her most recent album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift on a boat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August after two years of dating.  (Travis Kelce/Instagram)

"You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone. You were in it for real, she was in her phone, and you were just a pose," Swift sings.

Nicole said her costume was actually inspired by a childhood friend, ironically named Taylor.

