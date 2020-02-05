Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, in WWE belt, gives intense victory speech

It’s Travis Kelce’s world: we’re just living in it.

The Super Bowl LIV champion tight end gave a thunderous, sprawling speech at the world championship celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday afternoon.

“I love this city to death. I promise you from here to the end, I cherish every moment with you all. I promise you every single one here feels the same exact way,” he bellowed.

Dressed like he was about to drop a legendary hip-hop mixtape, Kelce was rocking a $20,000 Louis Vuitton coat and the WWE championship belt his team got from Triple H.

Kelce screamed: “I’m wearing about half the beers I’ve been trying to drink, baby!”

He began his intense victory speech quoting from the 1979 film “The Warriors”: “CAN YOU DIGGGG IT?!”

During his epic three-minute speech, the party-boy showman rapped a line from the Beastie Boys and gave a shout-out to military veterans for their heroism.

"We represent everybody and honor every single veteran that went to war for us," Kelce said.

He had a tough act to follow and some brotherly competition.

His brother Jason gave a larger-than-life speech after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Sunday night, Kelce had six receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown during the Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

At the rally, he poetically told the crowd just how they did it: “And what we do, what we do, we release a can of whoop-ass on everybody. Twenty-four to zero. I ain’t trying to hear it. Down 10, I ain’t trying to hear it. Fourth quarter, six and whatever left on the clock. Down 10. Pssst. Pssst. Psst.”