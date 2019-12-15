Kamaru Usman revels in UFC 245 win over Trump-supporting Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman took pride in defeating Colby Covington in an epic fight on Saturday night at UFC 245 for the welterweight title.

Covington, an unabashed supporter of President Trump who is often seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during media appearances, went down in the fifth round of the bout. At one point of the match, Usman delivered a blow to Covington’s jaw and appeared to break it.

Usman was reveling in the win.

“When you push hate and you push separation, love and unity does win sometimes,” he said after the fight, according to Yahoo Sports. “And tonight it won.”

Usman, who was born in Nigeria and became an American citizen when he was young, argued during the post-fight press conference that he was the American Dream – not Covington.

“They were chanting ‘USA!’ for me, let’s be honest,” Usman said. “I’m more American than him. I am what it means to be an American. I’m an immigrant who came here and worked my ass off tirelessly to get to the top. I still prevailed, and that’s what it means to be an American.”

Covington, after the fight, slammed UFC referee Marc Goddard. Covington took issue with Goddard stopping the fight in the fifth round, giving Usman the win.

“I go in there to kill or be killed,” Covington tweeted. “You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

With the win, Usman improved to 16-1 overall. Covington fell to 15-2.