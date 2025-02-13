Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL

Kadarius Toney’s girlfriend was 7 months pregnant when he allegedly choked her, 911 call shows

Toney's girlfriend says she ran to a neighbor's house to call 911

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
The Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Super Bowl Opening Night | Super Bowl LIX Opening Night Video

The Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Super Bowl Opening Night | Super Bowl LIX Opening Night

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived for Super Bowl LIX Opening Night.

The 911 call that led to the arrest of two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney shows his girlfriend claiming she was strangled while seven months pregnant. 

TMZ obtained the audio in which the unidentified woman said she and the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver got into an "altercation," which allegedly led to Toney getting physical with her. 

The Jan. 14 incident occurred in Douglasville, Georgia. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kadarius Toney runs out

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates as he runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

"He put his hands on me while holding my daughter, and I’m seven months pregnant," the woman says in the audio. 

The woman also said she placed the call from a neighbor’s house after having to "run" from her own home. 

The woman also mentioned that she and Toney, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, lived together. 

KADARIUS TONEY, CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL HERO, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING A WOMAN

According to TMZ Sports, Toney is accused of putting his hand around the woman’s throat and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe."

He is also accused of taking the woman’s phone during the altercation so she couldn’t call for help. She is also said to have had marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes. 

Jail records say Toney was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls.

Kadarius Toney at Super Bowl

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a 5-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Toney for comment but has not heard back. 

Toney was the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida after the Giants traded down from No. 11. 

Despite showing small flashes of his shifty ability on the field in New York, he was traded to the Chiefs midway through his second NFL season, and it worked out in favor of his new squad. 

Toney’s finest moment came during hte 2023 Super Bowl, when he had a record-breaking punt return and a fourth quarter touchdown to help the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. 

But Toney was left off last year’s Super Bowl roster, though he received a ring for his efforts during the regular season with the team. He did not play in the team’s final seven games, including the playoffs. 

Kadarius Toney runs

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball for a touchdown on a play called back due to a penalty during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toney played just three games during the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, never making a catch. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.