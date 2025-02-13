Kadarius Toney’s girlfriend was 7 months pregnant when he allegedly choked her, 911 call shows

The 911 call that led to the arrest of two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney shows his girlfriend claiming she was strangled while seven months pregnant.

TMZ obtained the audio in which the unidentified woman said she and the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver got into an "altercation," which allegedly led to Toney getting physical with her.

The Jan. 14 incident occurred in Douglasville, Georgia.

"He put his hands on me while holding my daughter, and I’m seven months pregnant," the woman says in the audio.

The woman also said she placed the call from a neighbor’s house after having to "run" from her own home.

The woman also mentioned that she and Toney, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, lived together.

According to TMZ Sports, Toney is accused of putting his hand around the woman’s throat and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe."

He is also accused of taking the woman’s phone during the altercation so she couldn’t call for help. She is also said to have had marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Jail records say Toney was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Toney for comment but has not heard back.

Toney was the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida after the Giants traded down from No. 11.

Despite showing small flashes of his shifty ability on the field in New York, he was traded to the Chiefs midway through his second NFL season, and it worked out in favor of his new squad.

Toney’s finest moment came during hte 2023 Super Bowl, when he had a record-breaking punt return and a fourth quarter touchdown to help the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Toney was left off last year’s Super Bowl roster, though he received a ring for his efforts during the regular season with the team. He did not play in the team’s final seven games, including the playoffs.

Toney played just three games during the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, never making a catch.

