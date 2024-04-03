Expand / Collapse search
The Masters

Justin Thomas announces split with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay days before Masters

Mackay had been carrying Thomas' clubs since 2021

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Justin Thomas will have someone else carrying his clubs at Augusta next week.

The two-time PGA champion announced he and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have "parted ways."

"I'm going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021," Thomas said in a social media post. "The things we've been able to accomplish together — The PGA Championship in 2022, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way."

Justin Thomas and Bones on green

Caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay stands behind Justin Thomas on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters.  (Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network)

Mackay was Phil Mickelson's caddie for 25 years and then joined NBC and the Golf Channel as a commentator. Four years later, though, he returned to the bag for Thomas.

After a comeback to win his second major two years ago, Thomas struggled in 2023. His best finish was fourth at the Phoenix Open that February (just one of two top 10s), his best finish at a major was tying for 65th at the PGA Championship (he missed the other three cuts) and he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup. 

Justin Thomas and Bones at Ryder Cup

Team USA golfer Justin Thomas (right) talks to caddie Jim Mackay on the fourth hole during the four-ball match play of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.  (Peter Casey/USA Today Sports)

Zach Johnson still opted to have him on the Ryder Cup team, though, given his veteran presence.

Mackay has been a caddie for six major champions — Mickelson's first five and Thomas' 2022 win at Southern Hills. Next week would have marked his 26th time caddying at The Masters.

JT and Bones

Justin Thomas talks with his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, during the second round of the 2020 WGC FedEx-St. Jude Invitational July 31, 2020, at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Thomas' struggles have waned a bit, but he does remain inconsistent. He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship and finished tied for 64th at last week's Valspar Championship, but finished tied for third, sixth and 12th twice in his other four events this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.