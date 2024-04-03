Justin Thomas announces split with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay days before Masters

Justin Thomas will have someone else carrying his clubs at Augusta next week.

The two-time PGA champion announced he and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have "parted ways."

"I'm going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021," Thomas said in a social media post. "The things we've been able to accomplish together — The PGA Championship in 2022, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mackay was Phil Mickelson's caddie for 25 years and then joined NBC and the Golf Channel as a commentator. Four years later, though, he returned to the bag for Thomas.

After a comeback to win his second major two years ago, Thomas struggled in 2023. His best finish was fourth at the Phoenix Open that February (just one of two top 10s), his best finish at a major was tying for 65th at the PGA Championship (he missed the other three cuts) and he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup.

PGA GOLFER BILLY HORSCHEL DISCUSSES ACCIDENTAL TAYLOR SWIFT MOTIVATION WITH 'FEARLESS' BRACELET

Zach Johnson still opted to have him on the Ryder Cup team, though, given his veteran presence.

Mackay has been a caddie for six major champions — Mickelson's first five and Thomas' 2022 win at Southern Hills. Next week would have marked his 26th time caddying at The Masters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas' struggles have waned a bit, but he does remain inconsistent. He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship and finished tied for 64th at last week's Valspar Championship, but finished tied for third, sixth and 12th twice in his other four events this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.