John Daly to skip PGA Championship as he takes issue with golf schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Daly decided to sit out the PGA Championship and forgo contending for a second title in a major as he took issue with how his golf schedule worked out.

Daly competes on PGA Tour Champions and will be at Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama. The event takes place the same weekend as the PGA Championship, which will be at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000," Daly said of the PGA Championship. "But I'm playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They're a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?"

The Tradition is one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Doug Barron won in 2024 and Steve Stricker took home the trophy in 2023 and 2022. Playing the tournament this weekend would have pitted itself up against Mother’s Day and having it two weeks ago would have put it up against NASCAR’s Talladega race.

PHIL MICKELSON HILARIOUSLY OWNS UP TO TERRIBLE SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER TAKE IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Daly is still dealing with health issues. He had surgery on his left hand in January. He said his biggest issues are getting through the ball on three-quarter shots and putting.

He was 27-over par at the Insperity Invitational.

Still, Daly remained undeterred even through 16 surgeries and bladder cancer.

"I'm like Lazarus – I keep coming back from the dead," he said. "Waking up is a win for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.