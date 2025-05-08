Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

John Daly to skip PGA Championship as he takes issue with golf schedule

Daly didn't like the PGA Tour Champions event being held the same weekend as the major

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
John Daly decided to sit out the PGA Championship and forgo contending for a second title in a major as he took issue with how his golf schedule worked out.

Daly competes on PGA Tour Champions and will be at Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama. The event takes place the same weekend as the PGA Championship, which will be at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

John Daly at the PNC Championship

John Daly tees off during the final round of the PNC Championship, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

"I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000," Daly said of the PGA Championship. "But I'm playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They're a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?"

The Tradition is one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Doug Barron won in 2024 and Steve Stricker took home the trophy in 2023 and 2022. Playing the tournament this weekend would have pitted itself up against Mother’s Day and having it two weeks ago would have put it up against NASCAR’s Talladega race.

John Daly looks on

John Daly on the 16th green during the Open Championship at Royal Troon. (Jack Gruber-USA Today Sports)

Daly is still dealing with health issues. He had surgery on his left hand in January. He said his biggest issues are getting through the ball on three-quarter shots and putting.

He was 27-over par at the Insperity Invitational.

Still, Daly remained undeterred even through 16 surgeries and bladder cancer.

"I'm like Lazarus – I keep coming back from the dead," he said. "Waking up is a win for me."

John Daly at PGA Championship 2022 first hole

John Daly during the first round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.