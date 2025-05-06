Phil Mickelson hilariously owns up to terrible Scottie Scheffler take in social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Mickelson is known for his incredible short game and precision around the green, but the six-time major champion shot from the rough with a take on Scottie Scheffler and got burned for it.

In mid-March, after Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV Golf tournament of the year to that point, Mickelson took to social media to praise Niemann while taking a dig at Scheffler.

"Top 5 (player in the world)? Try #1," Mickelson posted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scheffler was at the time and currently is the No. 1 golfer in the world, but that did not stop Mickelson.

The 54-year-old doubled down on his hot take, saying that Scheffler, despite coming off one of the most dominant seasons in PGA Tour history, would not win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup in late September.

Scheffler had not won a tournament yet this season as he recovered from a freak hand injury, but the 28-year-old went nuclear at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson tournament. Scheffler won the tournament and finished 31-under par and tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER TIES PGA TOUR RECORD IN IMPRESSIVE WIN AT THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

Scheffler won the tournament by eight strokes, and Mickelson, with a nudge from former Masters champion Trevor Immelman online, had to own up his take.

"So I might have been off on that one," Mickelson posted with a pair of crying laughing emojis.

"Congrats to Scottie on a great performance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The nearly-record-breaking win was the 14th career PGA Tour win in Scheffler’s career. While he had not won yet this year, Scheffler went into the tournament this past weekend in Texas with five top 10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at The Masters.

Scheffler’s first tournament win of the 2025 season comes with the PGA Championship right around the corner, as the tournament begins at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club on May 15.

Mickelson is also set to partake in the PGA Championship, a tournament he has won twice in his career (2005, 2021).

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.