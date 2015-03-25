Joe Gibbs Racing picks Hamlin, Herring to fill in for ailing Brian Vickers in Nationwide

Denny Hamlin and Drew Herring will replace ailing Brian Vickers in the No. 20 car for the final three races of the NASCAR Nationwide season.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that Cup regular Hamlin will make his first Nationwide start of the season at Texas on Nov. 2. Herring will be behind the wheel Nov. 9 at Phoenix and the finale at Homestead on Nov. 16.

Vickers is sidelined for the rest of the season undergoing treatment for a blood clot. He also drove the No. 55 Sprint Cup car for Michael Waltrip Racing; Elliott Sadler will fill in for the final four races in the top-level series.

Herring has made four Nationwide starts for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, with a pair of top-10 finishes.