Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan star they are reuniting with Chargers, sings school's fight song in celebration

Junior Colson was the 69th pick of the NFL Draft

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Junior Colson was coached by Jim Harbaugh for all three of his years at the University of Michigan. Well, Colson will be in familiar territory in the NFL.

After nine seasons in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh returned to the NFL to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Several Wolverines were in this draft, including 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy, who is now the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. In fact, in the third round, three-straight Michigan players were drafted (Blake Corum to the Rams, Roman Wilson to the Steelers and Zak Zinter to the Bengals).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Junior Colson

Michigan Junior Colson (25) in action, looks on vs Washington at NRG Stadium. Houston, Texas, on January 8, 2024. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

But before those three were picked, the linebacker in Colson got the life-changing call when he was informed that he would be the 69th pick of the draft . . . by Harbaugh's Chargers.

Harbaugh is the one who called Colson to let them know they were reunited.

During the call, Harbaugh let out his "Who's got it better than us?" which became a Michigan rallying cry en route to their national championship.

Jim Harbaugh stands with Chargers owner Dean Spanos

(L-R) Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos and newly appointed head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers pose during a press conference at YouTube Theater on February 1, 2024, in Inglewood, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TWO TEAMS TRIED TO ACQUIRE JUSTIN HERBERT BEFORE DRAFTING QUARTERBACKS: REPORT

Colson, of course, replied with "Nobody."

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Shortly after the pick, Harbaugh belted out, "Hail to the Victors."

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Harbaugh went to Michigan in 2015 after coaching the San Francisco 49ers for four years. He lost Super Bowl XLVII to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Colson set a career-high with 44 solo tackles last season as part of an elite defense who played a key factor into going 15-0 on the season. His 95 tackles led the team.

Junior Colson in Rose Bowl

Linebacker Junior Colson, #25 of the Michigan Wolverines, celebrates after a play during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California.  (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers' defense ranked 28th in the NFL last year, so they could sure use any help they can get.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.