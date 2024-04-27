Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan star they are reuniting with Chargers, sings school's fight song in celebration

Junior Colson was coached by Jim Harbaugh for all three of his years at the University of Michigan. Well, Colson will be in familiar territory in the NFL.

After nine seasons in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh returned to the NFL to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Several Wolverines were in this draft, including 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy, who is now the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. In fact, in the third round, three-straight Michigan players were drafted (Blake Corum to the Rams, Roman Wilson to the Steelers and Zak Zinter to the Bengals).

But before those three were picked, the linebacker in Colson got the life-changing call when he was informed that he would be the 69th pick of the draft . . . by Harbaugh's Chargers.

Harbaugh is the one who called Colson to let them know they were reunited.

During the call, Harbaugh let out his "Who's got it better than us?" which became a Michigan rallying cry en route to their national championship.

Colson, of course, replied with "Nobody."

Shortly after the pick, Harbaugh belted out, "Hail to the Victors."

Harbaugh went to Michigan in 2015 after coaching the San Francisco 49ers for four years. He lost Super Bowl XLVII to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Colson set a career-high with 44 solo tackles last season as part of an elite defense who played a key factor into going 15-0 on the season. His 95 tackles led the team.

The Chargers' defense ranked 28th in the NFL last year, so they could sure use any help they can get.

