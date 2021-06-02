Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Jim Beirne, former Pro Bowl wide receiver for Oilers, dead at 74

Beirne starred at Purdue before turning pro and playing nine seasons in the NFL

By Ryan Gaydos
Jim Beirne, a former star wide receiver for the Houston Oilers, died last week from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 74.

Beirne’s family will host a celebration of life for him on Saturday, the Houston Chronicle first reported Tuesday. Kevin Beirne, Jim’s son, confirmed his father’s death on Twitter.

"He taught me so much, he will be missed. Love you Dad," he wrote.

The Oilers selected Beirne in the fourth round of the 1968 NFL Draft out of Purdue, where he was an All-American. 

He played his first season in the NFL as a defensive end and a wide receiver and had a fumble recovery in seven games on defense. He primarily played the wide receiver position for the rest of his career.

In his second season, Beirne earned a Pro Bowl selection for the first time. He was catching passes from Pete Beathard and Don Trull mostly during the 1969 season. He had 42 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns that season. He would never catch more than four touchdowns in a single season.

Jim Beirne, left, was a Pro Bowler during his career. ( Ira Gay Sealy/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He played eight seasons with the Oilers and spent one with the San Diego Chargers.

In 94 career games, he would catch 142 passes for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his retirement, he and his wife Jody started Jim Beirne Custom Homes in Houston. His son, Kevin Beirne, was a major league pitcher.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_