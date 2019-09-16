Jets' QB Trevor Siemian suffers gruesome ankle injury

Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Browns on Monday after being hit by Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

Siemian officially was ruled out of the game during the third quarter.

With the Jets trailing 13-0 midway through the second quarter, Siemian went back to pass on a third down, and was crushed by Garrett — penalized for roughing the passer — who violently fell on the quarterback and appeared to bend the QB’s ankle backward. Siemian, the former Broncos starter, remained down for several minutes, then walked off the field.

Siemian went back to the locker room, having completed 3-of-6 passes for six yards. Luke Falk, the Jets’ third-string QB who was promoted earlier in the day from the practice squad, promptly led the Jets to a field goal, though he only threw one pass, gaining one yard.

The Jets are without starter Sam Darnold, who is suffering from mononucleosis.

